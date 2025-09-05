KPKT clarifies housing data inaccuracy, confirms market stability

KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Ministry has clarified that media reports citing over 100,000 unsold housing units are inaccurate and do not reflect the actual property market situation.

KPKT emphasised that the country’s property sector remains stable and under control despite these misleading reports.

The ministry explained that the reported figure included unsold completed houses, units still under construction, and approved projects where construction had not yet begun.

Official data from the National Property Information Centre shows unsold completed houses have consistently decreased each first quarter since 2022.

NAPIC statistics recorded 35,592 units in 2022, 26,872 units in 2023, 24,208 units in 2024, and 23,515 units in 2025.

This downward trend demonstrates the national housing market’s stability and the positive impact of government policies balancing supply with demand.

KPKT is collaborating with NAPIC on housing data preparation and reporting through the ‘Data Tunggal untuk Satu Negara’ initiative.

The initiative implements a single data-entry method via the Housing Integrated Management System developed by the National Housing Department.

This integrated system ensures accuracy, clarity, and consistency in nationwide housing data while preventing reporting discrepancies between agencies and developers.

The ministry has submitted 13 key initiative proposals to the Ministry of Finance for Budget 2026 preparations.

These proposals aim to boost the MADANI economy framework and facilitate first-home ownership through the MADANI Home Ownership Campaign 3.0.

The campaign includes tax and non-tax incentives to encourage home ownership and boost the property sector’s growth as a national economic pillar.

KPKT assures the public that the government remains committed to maintaining a healthy, sustainable property market guided by accurate data. – Bernama