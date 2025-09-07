Kuala Lumpur police issue 500 advocacy notices in OP PUU campaign launch

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur police issued 500 advocacy notices during the first day of Operation Compliance with the Law (OP PUU) along the federal capital’s main roads.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus stated that the campaign aims to educate road users about the importance of obeying traffic laws in line with the city’s status as a modern metropolis.

He confirmed that these initial notices were issued for minor offences without imposing any fines as part of the educational approach.

Additionally, Kuala Lumpur City Hall issued 24 notices while the Road Transport Department issued 126 notices during the same operation.

The integrated operation also resulted in four vehicles being towed and 24 vehicles undergoing inspection.

Datuk Fadil emphasised that OP PUU is being conducted collaboratively with DBKL, JPJ, other government agencies and non-governmental organisations.

He noted that many road users remain careless and non-compliant with traffic rules despite ongoing education efforts.

The police chief clarified that while the campaign begins with advocacy-based approaches, summonses will be issued once this educational period concludes.

The campaign will continue until a date to be determined later based on its effectiveness and compliance levels. – Bernama