KUSKOP programmes must create real impact to end poverty says minister

KOTA BELUD: The Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry wants programmes under its agencies to create income opportunities while enhancing knowledge and skills as part of poverty eradication efforts.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick stated the ministry’s clear goal is to end poverty through entrepreneurship and cooperatives so communities no longer rely solely on temporary assistance.

He explained the ministry aims to empower people to become self-reliant and successful through their own efforts while continuing various initiatives.

These initiatives include entrepreneurship training, business mentoring, access to financing for micro, small and medium enterprises, cooperatives, and financial and digital literacy programmes.

“This is the true meaning of ending poverty,“ he said during the Bank Rakyat Mini Carnival closing ceremony at Kadamaian Square.

Ewon described the Bank Rakyat Mini Carnival as an excellent example of collaboration between government, corporate sector and community in creating significant socioeconomic impact.

He expressed hope such initiatives would mark a new chapter in strengthening the MADANI economic agenda in Sabah.

Bank Rakyat channelled approximately 2 million ringgit under its Community Outreach and Entrepreneurship Initiative benefiting over 4,300 recipients.

Other contributions included 67,000 ringgit under the Bank Rakyat UNIpreneur initiative for Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

The bank provided 10,000 ringgit for the RAKYATpreneur programme and 30,000 ringgit under BaktiRAKYAT to upgrade pedestrian walkways at Kota Belud Hospital.

Additionally, 19,825 ringgit was contributed under the Kebun Nuri Nutrisi initiative to SK Narinang for a hydroponic farming project.

The Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department received 7,100 ringgit under the BR COMMUNI71 initiative benefiting 71 senior citizens and single parents.

Further contributions included 11,000 ringgit in asnaf aid to Masjid Kampung Siasai Dundau and 10,000 ringgit for asnaf students of SK Kuala Abai.

A mock cheque worth 50,000 ringgit under the Micro-i Financing Scheme for Hawkers and Small Traders was presented to five entrepreneurs.

Yayasan Bank Rakyat provided 1.5 million ringgit in assistance benefiting 3,503 UMS students through various educational programmes. – Bernama