ALOR SETAR: Langkawi Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd has retracted its previously announced fare hike for ferry services between Langkawi and Kuala Kedah, as well as Kuala Perlis, for Malaysian citizens.

General Manager, Capt Dr. Baharin Baharom, stated however, that the fare hike for foreign tourists will proceed as scheduled, effective Jan 1, 2025.

“Based on advice from the Ministry of Transport and the Kedah State Government, the fare increase for Malaysian citizens scheduled for Jan 1, 2025, has been canceled.

“However, the fare adjustment for foreign tourists will take effect from Jan 1, 2025,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier this morning, the company announced that fares for ferry services between Langkawi, Kuala Kedah, and Kuala Perlis, would be increased starting Jan 1, 2025.

The company’s operations manager, Norhafiz Abdul Wahid, stated that the fare hike ranges between RM3 and RM10.50 per trip, depending on passenger category and travel route.

The announcement of the fare hike drew a response from Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who expressed disappointment over the ferry operators’ hasty decision to do so today.

He warned ferry operators that they would not be eligible for diesel subsidies if they proceeded with the fare hikes, particularly for local residents and domestic tourists.

“It would be better for all operators to immediately retract this announcement and engage in discussions with the Ministry of Transport soon,“ he said in a Facebook post today.