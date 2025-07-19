Linkedua Highway closure for chemical spill drill on July 23

JOHOR BAHRU: A full, phased closure of the northbound route on the Linkedua Highway, from KM 1.70 to KM 0.60, between Singapore Customs and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex will take place on July 23 to facilitate a chemical spill emergency simulation exercise.

In a statement, the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) said the closure will be in effect from 4.00 am to 2.00 pm, during which northbound traffic will be diverted via a designated contraflow lane.

The simulation exercise is part of the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment (MSJCE) 2025 programme and is aimed at enhancing preparedness for chemical spill incidents along the highway.

Jointly organised by Malaysia’s Department of Environment (DOE) and Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA), the drill is designed to improve cross-border coordination and inter-agency response capabilities.

“This drill is in line with the standard operating procedures agreed upon by both countries,” according to the statement posted on MBPG’s Facebook page. - Bernama