Lorry driver charged with murder at Jalan Horley in Ipoh

IPOH: A lorry driver has been formally charged with murder at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

M.I. Saravanan, aged 32, acknowledged the charge after it was read aloud before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan.

The court did not record a plea since the case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

Saravanan faces charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code for the alleged murder of a man known as Fendi.

The incident occurred in an alley behind a hotel building on Jalan Horley here on August 27 this year.

If convicted, Saravanan could receive the death penalty or face imprisonment ranging from 30 to 40 years.

He would also be subject to a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The prosecution did not request bail during today’s proceedings.

The court has scheduled November 4 for the next mention of the case.

Defence lawyer S. Vinesh represented the accused in court.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Nishaalini handled the prosecution’s case. – Bernama