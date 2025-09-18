MACC chief says empirical research key to effective anti-corruption policies

SEPANG: Empirical research and accurate data analysis are essential for developing sustainable evidence-based national policies and reinforcing the fight against corruption and good governance.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that countries successfully implementing anti-corruption policies began with early research empirical studies and thorough risk assessments.

He cited Hong Kong Austria and South Korea as examples where data-driven anti-corruption policies exposed system weaknesses spurred administrative reforms and strengthened economic competitiveness.

Azam noted Malaysia has demonstrated political and administrative commitment through policies like the National Anti-Corruption Strategy supported by regular corruption risk assessments and strengthened public sector governance.

He emphasized that the digital era greater information transparency and cross-border economic networks present new challenges requiring stronger strategically coordinated research on governance integrity and anti-corruption across all stakeholders.

He made these remarks at the opening of the 4th National Governance Integrity and Anti-Corruption Research Conference attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

The MACC chief highlighted that empirical studies are crucial for identifying gaps and weaknesses in existing policies implementation and systems.

He stated these studies form an important basis for building more sustainable focused and effective data-driven policies.

Azam emphasized that fighting corruption and promoting transparency in an interconnected world requires a fact-based evidence-driven approach supported by impactful research.

He added that research findings from the conference would be valuable for policymakers and lawmakers in shaping comprehensive high-impact policies.

Azam explained that data on risks and gap analyses of weaknesses in governance integrity and corruption would help stakeholders design more effective strategies.

He said this approach would close loopholes and prevent leakages manipulation and corruption.

The Chief Commissioner expressed hope that research findings would be translated into practical actionable recommendations and resolutions.

He noted these should be presented to higher-level policy platforms like the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance for consideration and implementation.

The two-day conference organised by the MACC and Malaysian Institute of Integrity carries the theme “Combating Corruption: Rooted in Good Governance and a Culture of Integrity”.

It serves as a platform for sharing knowledge strategies and best practices in strengthening governance fostering integrity and combating corruption. – Bernama