KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) detained five individuals believed to have been involved in accepting bribes as inducement to assist in processing personal loan applications submitted by a financial consulting company.

According to a MACC source, those arrested comprised three men and two women, aged between 30 and 40, who are also officers of banking institutions.

According to the source, a five-day remand order was issed until Jan 25 against two men and two women while the other male suspect would be remanded until Thursday (Jan 23).

“All the remand orders were issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin after an application was made by MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning,“ he said.

The source added that the five suspects were arrested between 3pm and 7pm yesterday when they were present to give evidence at the MACC headquarters.

“The MACC has received several complaints and information related to corrupt activities committed by officers of banking institutions who have assisted in processing and approving customers’ personal loan applications through a financial consulting company.

“These officers are believed to have received bribes from financial consultancy companies that acted to prepare documents believed to contain false information of customers who wanted to take out personal loans,“ said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki when contacted confirmed the arrest of the five suspects and added that the case was being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He also informed that 16 individuals who were previously remanded have been released on MACC bail.