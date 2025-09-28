MACC finds no offence in FAM heritage player document forgery claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has found no offence under the MACC Act 2009 regarding allegations of document forgery in the registration of seven heritage players by the Football Association of Malaysia.

The MACC stated that the issue appears to relate to technical procedures and falls outside its jurisdiction.

The commission confirmed it had contacted the Home Ministry and met with the National Registration Department during preliminary investigations.

This collaboration provided several documents concerning the application and registration processes.

Consequently, the MACC will not contact FIFA and will leave the matter entirely to FAM to resolve with the world governing body.

The MACC urged all parties to allow space for the resolution process without speculation that could disrupt discussions.

Media previously reported that FIFA’s disciplinary committee imposed sanctions on FAM and seven heritage players for breaching Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code regarding document falsification.

The sanctioned players include Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Julian Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano. – Bernama