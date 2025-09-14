MACC seizes RM1.6 million jewellery from counter setting syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has confiscated jewellery weighing 3.2 kilogrammes with an estimated value of RM1.6 million from a counter setting syndicate.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the seizure occurred during Op Rentas operations conducted on September 9 and 11.

The Selangor MACC team raided six suspects’ residences and additionally discovered 75 gold bars worth approximately RM400,000.

Authorities also sealed a plot of land, a house, several luxury vehicles, and RM20,000 in cash during the operation.

Various handbags and 20 designer watches valued at about RM100,000 were among the other items seized.

Five of the suspects are Immigration officers stationed at airport counters while the sixth individual is a member of the public.

The MACC froze 70 bank accounts connected to the syndicate, bringing the total seizure value to approximately RM3.3 million.

Ahmad Khusairi stated the five immigration officers allegedly received payments from agents in exchange for facilitating foreigner entries.

The case remains under investigation pursuant to Section 17a of the MACC Act 2009.

This development follows yesterday’s reports of MACC uncovering a married couple of enforcement officers operating a gold shop suspected of using corruption proceeds.

The couple in their 40s allegedly arranged entry for foreigners without complete documentation over the past four years. – Bernama