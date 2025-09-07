MACC to update high-profile cases involving Ismail Sabri and DBKL

KUALA PILAH: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will provide updates on several high-profile cases this Tuesday including investigations involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the commission will also reveal developments regarding Kuala Lumpur City Hall senior officers and the Maju Expressway Extension Project.

He stated that details will be shared on cases related to the Op Sikaro investigation and oil and gas solutions provider Sapura Energy Berhad.

Azam mentioned that investigations for Op Sikaro remain ongoing with substantial illicit funds traced and analysis continuing across hundreds of accounts.

“The DBKL-related investigation has been completed and referred to the Public Prosecutor for review and prosecution recommendations,“ he told reporters after officiating Balai Raya Kampung Terentang.

He expressed hope that charges could be filed after Malaysia Day or during the first week of October.

MACC detained three individuals last month in the DBKL case including a Jusa B grade senior officer and a company owner suspected of corruption since 2014.

Azam emphasized the commission’s commitment to completing high-profile investigations promptly to avoid public perception of delays.

He noted that most investigations have been expedited with many resulting in court prosecutions, fines or internal disciplinary measures.

Media reports indicated Ismail Sabri had appeared multiple times at MACC headquarters regarding corruption and money laundering investigations.

The investigations focus on expenditure and procurement for the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ programme during his premiership from August 2021 to November 2022. – Bernama