Making mark as public speaker

PETALING JAYA: Mas Mahathir Mohamad used to be the quiet one in the room. Today, the 32-year-old Malaysian has made his mark as a public speaker.

In 2022, he reached the finals of the World Championship of Public Speaking, finishing third. Last month he went one better, securing second place, a remarkable feat for someone who once struggled to speak up.

“Rather than a public speaker, I considered myself a private speaker. I wasn’t open to sharing or speaking up. I liked to think on my own terms and just speak to myself.”

Mahathir was one of only two Asean representatives in the top three, along with Bruneian Allen Ang Boon Kiat. The title went to Indian competitor Sabyasachi Sengupta, who is based in Amsterdam.

He credits his parents, who were among the earliest Malaysians to join Toastmasters, for introducing him to the world of public speaking.

Toastmasters is a global organisation that helps people develop communication, leadership and presentation skills.

“As a young child, I had no choice but to follow them. Even my older sibling, now 33, took up public speaking.”

Despite years of practice, Mahathir admits he still gets nervous before stepping on stage. But instead of fearing it, he has learned to use it to his advantage.

“Nervousness shows you care, that you want to give a good performance and a good speech.”

That mindset has helped him transform anxiety into energy to connect with audiences.

Mahathir believes many young Malaysians do not get the encouragement he received.

“If our schools, tuition centres or homes don’t allow us to voice out, we won’t develop the public speaking ability. My parents encouraged me, and that is how I found my voice. But many families still prioritise academics over communication.”

In school and university, Mahathir noticed that classmates hesitated to speak in front of others. Having grown up around Toastmasters, he often volunteered to present on behalf of his groups.

Later, while studying psychology, he realised communication was central to understanding people.

Still, public speaking was never part of his career plans.

“I wanted to be a traveller, a musician, so many things except to be a public speaker.”

The turning point came in 2016 when he joined a corporate training company. His supervisor told him he needed to join Toastmasters if he wanted to grow.

From then on, Mahathir competed regularly, using each contest as an opportunity to refine his craft.

“What motivated me was growth. Every year, I competed with one goal in mind, to be better than I was the previous year.”

He believes Malaysia does not treat communication skills seriously enough. For him, the aim is not for everyone to compete internationally but for young people to gain confidence in everyday situations.

“Who we are is shaped by our environment. If young people are not allowed to voice out, they won’t find their voice.”

Mahathir’s journey shows how encouragement, practice and exposure can help even the quietest individual build a voice strong enough to reach international audiences.

Today, he is the co-founder and managing director of Mic Front Public Speaking, which operates 14 outlets nationwide to train children and young adults.