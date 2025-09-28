Malaysia Airlines safety video praised for celebrating cultural diversity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines’ latest safety video has successfully delivered crucial in-flight safety messages while celebrating the nation’s cultural diversity and unity.

National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang stated that the national carrier’s effort indirectly reflected Malaysia’s true strength in its rich heritage.

He expressed pride after watching the new safety video, describing it as showcasing the real face of Malaysian hospitality.

Aaron congratulated Malaysia Airlines for continuing to uphold Malaysia’s name with pride through this initiative.

The four-minute twenty-one-second video highlights Malaysia’s beauty featuring attractions like Putra Mosque, Batu Caves, and Petaling Street.

Kuala Lumpur’s charm is also prominently featured throughout the safety demonstration video.

Malaysia Airlines announced that their refreshed in-flight safety video showcases national beauty while delivering vital safety instructions.

The airline emphasized that the video carries the signature warmth of Malaysian hospitality that passengers experience.

This initiative comes as Malaysia prepares for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 to promote tourism.

The airline invites global travellers to discover Malaysia’s rich culture and iconic destinations from their aircraft seats.

The safety video serves as both a safety guide and promotional tool for Malaysian tourism. – Bernama