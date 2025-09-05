Malaysia and ASEAN hope Indonesia demonstrations end soon

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and fellow ASEAN member states hope the ongoing demonstrations in Indonesia will conclude peacefully in the near future.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim revealed that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto provided reassurance about improving conditions during their recent meeting in Beijing.

“We pray for the best for Indonesia as it is not only an ASEAN country but also a friend and a family,“ he told reporters after attending the Federal Territories Mufti Department’s Temu Mesra Programme.

The Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta had earlier announced it was closely monitoring developments following a series of demonstrations in the Senayan area of Central Jakarta.

Anwar also expressed hope that Thailand could soon establish a new government following recent political developments.

“Once everything is in order, I will get in touch with them,“ he added regarding the upcoming Thai House of Representatives vote for a new prime minister. – Bernama