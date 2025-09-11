Malaysia and China strengthen cooperation to combat transnational crime

MELAKA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with China in combating transnational crime, particularly scams, to safeguard regional peace and stability.

He stated this during a bilateral meeting with China’s Vice Minister of Public Security and Commissioner of the National Immigration Administration Wang Zhizhong, held on the sidelines of the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime.

He also expressed Malaysia’s deep appreciation for the nations’ enduring partnership, both bilaterally and within the ASEAN context.

“Threats such as human trafficking, cybercrime, narcotics, terrorism and money laundering do not recognise borders and therefore require us to strengthen regional cooperation,” he said.

He highlighted the need for capacity-building programmes, joint training initiatives and real-time information sharing to enhance interoperability among law enforcement agencies.

Saifuddin Nasution welcomed further collaboration under the AMMTC+China mechanism, including the implementation of the ASEAN-China Action Plan on Transnational Crime.

He proposed regular joint workshops and dialogues, especially in the areas of cybercrime prevention and counter-terrorism, as well as cooperation in digital forensics, big data analysis and the application of artificial intelligence to law enforcement.

At the bilateral level, he said Malaysia is keen to pursue dedicated working groups on transnational crime, complementing ASEAN mechanisms and welcomes exchanges through police academies, scholarships and joint crime prevention research.

“We are confident that by enhancing our cooperation under the ASEAN platform, we can make meaningful progress in protecting our peoples from the threats of transnational crime,” he added.

Also present were Home Minister senior officials, including Secretary-General Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, Security Division Undersecretary Mohd Azlan Razali and Immigration Matters Division Undersecretary Dr Hebat Hisham Mohd Yusoff.

The Chinese delegation consisted of the Ministry of Public Security, International Cooperation Department Deputy Director-General Tan Jun, NIA Foreigners Management Department Director-General Chen Yongli, and NIA Chinese Citizens Exit and Entry Administration Department Director-General Xiong Shuren.

Hosted by Malaysia in Melaka from Sept 8-12, the 19th AMMTC convenes ASEAN ministers and senior security and law enforcement officials to strengthen regional cooperation against transnational crime. – Bernama