Malaysia and Vietnam strengthen security cooperation with cybersecurity MoU

MELAKA: Malaysia and Vietnam have agreed to strengthen their security cooperation through a new cross-border memorandum of understanding.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail met with Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang during the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime.

Both ministers focused specifically on enhancing cybersecurity collaboration between their two nations.

Malaysia confirmed it is currently in the process of acceding to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime.

The Malaysian delegation will officially sign the United Nations Convention Against Cybercrime in Hanoi this October.

General Luong Tam Quang extended an official invitation for Minister Saifuddin Nasution to visit Vietnam in October.

This visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral ties between Malaysia and Vietnam.

The Malaysian delegation included several senior officials from the Home Ministry and maritime enforcement agency.

The Vietnamese delegation comprised directors-general from their foreign relations and criminal police departments.

Melaka has become the regional hub for ASEAN ministers and senior officials responsible for security and crime prevention.

The 19th AMMTC and related meetings are taking place from September 8 to 12 in the historical city.

This event coincides with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 under the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability”.

The theme reflects Malaysia’s commitment to building a safer and more prosperous ASEAN Community. – Bernama