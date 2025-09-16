Malaysia commits to safer digital space with Safe Internet Campaign

BUTTERWORTH: The Malaysian government is dedicated to establishing a safer, more inclusive, and trusted digital environment to protect national interests and public well-being.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the nationwide Safe Internet Campaign to enhance public awareness of digital safety challenges.

He identified key issues including online scams, digital gambling, cyberbullying, child sexual abuse content, and social media misuse by children under 13.

Fahmi urged everyone to contribute to a positive digital space by sharing inspiring stories and noble values that foster unity.

He made these remarks at the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration themed Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni held at the PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other dignitaries including state leaders from Penang, Sarawak, and Sabah.

Fahmi also chairs the National Day and Malaysia Day 2025 Main Organising Committee and highlighted efforts to expand digital connectivity.

He recently inaugurated the NADI MADANI Penanti centre, one of 42 such facilities in Penang aimed at providing digital access.

These centres offer high-speed internet, digital literacy training, and economic opportunities, especially in rural and remote areas.

Fahmi emphasised that selecting Penang as this year’s host reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive, rotational celebrations among Malaysia’s three regions.

He praised Penang’s cultural heritage and its exemplary interfaith harmony visible on George Town’s Street of Harmony.

The coexistence of mosques, temples, and churches in Penang demonstrates that unity is a living reality, not just a slogan. – Bernama