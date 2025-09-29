Malaysia developing blue economy blueprint under 13th Malaysia Plan

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia is formulating the Malaysia Blue Economy Blueprint to harmonise policies, strategies and investments across sectors linked to oceans and coasts.

Deputy Minister of Economy Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib said the 13th Malaysia Plan recognises the Blue Economy as a national priority and outlines a holistic approach to unlock its potential.

Initiatives include strengthening governance of coastal and marine areas while enhancing strategic industries like aquaculture, green shipping and renewable ocean energy.

The blueprint also focuses on preserving biodiversity through marine protected areas and community-based coastal management.

“We hope this blueprint will also contribute to ASEAN’s collective aspirations, serving as a model for national-level implementation that complements the ASEAN Blue Economy Framework,“ she said at the 3rd ASEAN Blue Economy Forum.

The one-day forum brought together policymakers, senior officials, experts, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives from across ASEAN member states.

Hanifah Hajar said the gathering provides ASEAN with a platform to exchange knowledge and strengthen partnerships for sustainable growth across the region.

She highlighted that the potential of the Blue Economy spans sustainable marine tourism, aquaculture, renewable ocean energy and more efficient maritime logistics.

“If developed sustainably, these opportunities can unlock new engines of growth for our economies and deliver lasting benefits for our people,“ she stated.

Advancing the Blue Economy will secure both environmental protection and shared prosperity according to the deputy minister.

She noted that strengthening the Blue Economy offers opportunities to narrow development gaps and promote inclusivity.

Many of ASEAN’s coastal and island communities depend heavily on the ocean for their livelihoods and economic activities.

Through sustainable fisheries, eco-tourism and community-led management, Blue Economy initiatives can uplift local communities and foster more equitable growth.

In a separate statement, the deputy minister stressed that Malaysia as ASEAN Chair will continue to advance the Blue Economy as a defining pillar of regional cooperation.

She underlined that only through closer collaboration can ASEAN unlock the full potential of its seas and marine ecosystems.

The forum’s discussions focused on blue financing, science and technology innovation, workforce development and stronger ASEAN partnerships.

“The Ministry of Economy reaffirmed Malaysia’s readiness to work with all ASEAN partners to foster collaboration and turn dialogue into action,“ the statement concluded. – Bernama