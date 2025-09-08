Malaysia establishes National Historians Council to advise on history

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of National Unity has established the National Historians Council as an authoritative body to advise the government on the nation’s historical narrative.

This marks the first time such a council has been formed through the National Archives of Malaysia to play a major role in historical guidance.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim chairs the council with National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang serving as deputy chairman.

The council comprises 17 members serving a two-year term from August 1, 2025 to July 31, 2027.

Members include ten historians, two archaeologists, two anthropologists and sociologists, and representatives from three ministries.

Appointed members include prominent academics such as University of Malaya’s retired professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Ahmat Adam and Sultan Zainal Abidin University’s Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Abdullah Zakaria Ghazali.

Other appointees include Prime Minister’s Office representative Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman and UM’s Faculty Dean Prof Datuk Dr Danny Wong Tze Ken.

The council also features experts from various universities including Universiti Sains Malaysia and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

Ministry representatives include secretaries-general from National Unity, Higher Education, and Education ministries.

Prime Minister Anwar presented appointment letters to all 17 council members during today’s ceremony.

Minister Aaron stated the council will regulate research, references, writing, publishing, and historical education aspects.

He emphasized the council’s importance in maintaining national stability, peace, harmony, and unity through accurate historical representation.

The council will ensure discoveries and contributions in Malaysia’s history development are properly recorded.

This initiative aims to develop a strong national identity centered on historical accuracy and professional historical discourse.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi originally proposed the council during last year’s National History and National Unity Convention.

The Cabinet approved the council’s establishment on January 24 after the ministry’s referral.

The National Historians Council will generate new ideas to strengthen inclusive national history education reflecting Malaysia’s multi-racial identity.

It will recommend empowering authoritative and integrity-based historical sources for writing the country’s history.

The Ministry of National Unity continues supporting efforts to build historical narratives reflecting diversity and unity for future generations. – Bernama