Malaysia explores 5G broadcast technology for enhanced broadcasting

PUTRAJAYA: The government has initiated an exploration into the potential of 5G Broadcast technology to complement delivery methods within the national broadcasting sector.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is currently studying and testing the feasibility and suitability of this emerging technology for local implementation.

“MCMC has started conducting test-bed sessions to examine technical aspects, including spectrum interference issues and suitability under certain conditions, to assess the capabilities of this technology,” he stated.

He emphasised that the technical review aims to ensure the technology can be deployed without disrupting other broadcasting modes or existing telecommunications services.

Fahmi anticipates the technology will mature within the next few years, noting that some European countries plan to roll it out as early as 2027.

“Between 2027 and 2030 we will see greater development, because the technology is still very new as it requires specific chipsets to be installed in devices,” he explained.

He added that full benefits might only be realised with the next two to three generations of mobile phones.

Fahmi highlighted several advantages of the technology, including an enhanced viewing experience for certain events through venue casting and faster delivery of emergency broadcasts.

“Broadcasts can be made very quickly and clearly, providing different perspectives using newer technologies such as 3D view and many other applications,” he said.

The government is also studying ways to deliver early warnings without relying solely on SMS, with 5G Broadcast seen as a potential solution.

5G Broadcast represents the latest evolution in telecommunications, enabling content transmission directly to mobile devices without traditional internet connections.

This technology differs from conventional mobile networks by enabling one-to-many signal transmission simultaneously with high quality and wider coverage.

It utilises the ultra-high frequency band traditionally employed for terrestrial television broadcasting.

The 5G Broadcast Conference, organised by MCMC, gathered over 400 participants from various industry sectors and relevant agencies.

This event follows the Future Broadcasting Technology Study conducted by MCMC since 2023, focusing on new technologies to strengthen the local broadcasting industry.

The study encompasses television, radio, and digital streaming platforms.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa were also present at the conference.

Malaysian National News Agency chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin attended the event as well. – Bernama