Malaysia extends compulsory education to secondary level in major education reform

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has passed legislation extending compulsory education to secondary level as part of the Malaysia Education Development Plan 2026-2035.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that these amendments to the Education Act 1996 align with international educational practices during her parliamentary debate conclusion.

She emphasised that keeping pupils within the school system helps address dropout issues, underage marriages, and various social problems stemming from limited education access.

The Bill received approval through a majority voice vote after deliberation by fifteen senators in the Dewan Negara.

Minister Fadhlina highlighted that primary school enrolment has increased from 92.9% to 99.39% since compulsory education began in 2003, exceeding UNESCO targets.

Secondary school enrolment currently stands at 96.31% for lower secondary and 92.6% for upper secondary levels, indicating room for improvement.

This policy extension will provide students greater opportunities to complete Form Five education, enhancing their further study prospects and workforce competitiveness.

Parliament simultaneously passed the Whistleblower Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025 to strengthen safeguards for individuals reporting misconduct.

Deputy Minister M. Kulasegaran explained that the amendments ensure fair investigation of disclosures made in public interest, even when involving other legislation.

Key changes include removing restrictions under Section 6, allowing protection for disclosures made in good faith to enforcement agencies regardless of other laws.

The new provisions empower enforcement agencies to maintain whistleblower protection even for involved individuals when disclosures serve public interest.

The Dewan Negara also approved the Poisons (Amendment) Bill 2025 to enhance enforcement against substance abuse through broader police powers.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni stated that enforcement powers now extend to all police officers under the Police Act 1967, not just inspectors and above.

These amendments aim to strengthen action, inspection, and investigation into cases involving ketum and psychotropic substance abuses. – Bernama