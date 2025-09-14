Malaysia launches bold healthcare reforms for resilient system

GEORGE TOWN: Malaysia is embarking on a bold wave of healthcare reforms aimed at building a more resilient, equitable and future-ready system according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He outlined several key pillars of the national healthcare reform agenda during his speech at the Malaysian Medical Association annual banquet in conjunction with its 65th Annual General Meeting.

These reforms include healthcare financing changes and the Rakan KKM initiative to enhance Ministry of Health hospitals and clinics for all Malaysians.

The implementation of the Diagnosis-Related Group payment system by mid 2026 will address runaway medical inflation according to the minister.

A revamped basic Medical and Health Insurance or Takaful scheme is being introduced in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia and industry players to provide better coverage to the M40 population.

Digitalisation represents the second major reform with about 200 clinics already using the Cloud-Based Clinic Management System.

Nearly 15 hospitals will adopt Electronic Medical Records in 2025 with 16 additional hospitals to follow next year.

Dzulkefly highlighted challenges in retaining medical professionals including an acute shortage while confirming Cabinet briefings on consultation fees for private general practitioners and third-party administrator issues.

Amendments to the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 specifically the Seventh Schedule are under active discussion according to the Health Minister.

The healthcare system faces challenges from rising dual disease burdens an ageing population and soaring medical inflation.

Malaysia spends approximately RM64.3 billion annually on non-communicable diseases treatment including direct and indirect costs such as loss of productivity and premature mortality. – Bernama