Malaysia launches Pendekar MADANI to coordinate silat activities nationwide

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The government will coordinate silat activities across schools, polytechnics, higher education institutions, and teacher training colleges through the Pendekar MADANI initiative.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that this coordination is crucial for fostering unity, discipline, and identity among younger generations in alignment with national MADANI values.

Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, approved a two million ringgit allocation this year to coordinate all national silat organisations under this initiative.

“Martial arts are not for boasting or arrogance but for training our children, and we will ensure all schools support the Pendekar MADANI spirit,“ he stated during his speech at the Himpunan Pendekar MADANI event at Politeknik Seberang Perai.

He affirmed that the initiative aims to unite young people’s spirits with the sole purpose of upholding the nation’s dignity, honour, and status.

The event was attended by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Investment Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Bakar, and over ten thousand silat exponents nationwide.

Anwar clarified that all silat organisations may continue their training and heritage practices but must unify under one coordinating platform for collective national strength.

He expressed hope that the Ministry of Education would coordinate this effort with assistance from national silat associations.

The Prime Minister added that Pendekar MADANI represents a government effort to revitalise silat and Malay martial arts heritage with values of discipline, fighting spirit, and noble morals.

During the event, Anwar was installed as the Imam Khalifah Agong “Sri Tri Buana Simanjakini Gangga Chula Sakti” by Datuk Dr Raja Abdul Majid Raja Mat Isa representing Pertubuhan Seni Silat Pusaka Gayong Malaysia. – Bernama