Malaysia manufacturing investments remain strong despite global uncertainty

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s manufacturing sector investment performance continues to demonstrate strength despite global economic uncertainties and tariff policy impacts.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry confirmed this resilience through approved investment achievements for 2024 and first-half 2025 performance.

Approved investments across all economic sectors reached a record RM378.5 billion in 2024, marking a 14.9% increase from the previous year’s RM329.5 billion.

The services sector led with RM252.7 billion, followed by manufacturing at RM120.5 billion and primary sectors with RM5.3 billion.

Manufacturing sector investments specifically amounted to RM68.4 billion across 518 projects, expected to generate 46,690 new employment opportunities.

Foreign investments dominated manufacturing with RM53.3 billion, representing 78% of total investments, while domestic investments contributed RM15.1 billion.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority is currently evaluating 95 proposed manufacturing projects worth RM6.8 billion as of August 13, 2025.

Project implementation status will receive quarterly announcements to maintain transparency and investor confidence. – Bernama