Malaysia ministers urge stronger digital ecosystem for AI readiness

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo have emphasised the urgent need for Malaysia to strengthen its digital ecosystem to fully harness artificial intelligence potential.

Speaking at the Ministerial Forum during the International Young Future Leaders Summit 2025, both ministers highlighted the importance of readiness and responsible AI adoption.

Fahmi stated that AI should be viewed as a complementary tool to enhance human capability rather than as a replacement.

He stressed that possessing the right mindset is more crucial than merely using advanced technologies.

The forum was moderated by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Chairman Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar.

Fahmi observed that students are generally more open to embracing AI compared to lecturers or administrators.

He emphasised that leadership must guide responsible technology adoption despite conservative tendencies.

Fahmi referenced a McKinsey report finding employees are often more prepared than corporate leaders for digital transformation.

He illustrated technology limitations by noting Pos Malaysia sorting machines process 22,000 letters per minute versus 1,500 by humans but still require people to interpret unclear handwriting.

Fahmi highlighted effective AI applications in public agencies like the Auditor-General’s Department using AI to summarise reports in days instead of months.

He warned that AI also creates risks of abuse through deepfakes and scams targeting unsuspecting individuals.

Gobind emphasised that Malaysia must build strong infrastructure, data, and trust foundations for AI transformation.

He stressed understanding AI philosophy to develop strategies that leverage technological advantages.

Gobind noted the recently enacted Data Sharing Act enables secure data digitisation and AI-driven solution development.

He revealed Malaysia is attracting major tech firms including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Oracle and NVIDIA to establish data centres.

This development strengthens digital capacity and provides essential computing power for an AI-driven economy.

Gobind asserted that confidence and readiness must evolve alongside innovation to achieve national AI goals.

He affirmed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vision of making Malaysia an AI nation by 2030 requires immediate coordinated action across all sectors. – Bernama