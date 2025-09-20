Malaysia monitors new Covid-19 XFG variant with low severity risk

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the spread of the new Covid-19 XFG variant despite Malaysia being in the endemic phase.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the XFG subvariant of Omicron does not present significant virulence concerns with only one death recorded so far.

This variant causes no more severe symptoms than other Omicron strains despite its higher transmission rate not linking to increased disease severity.

The XFG subvariant shows a contagiousness rate of 9.1% compared to 17.4% for GM1 and 12.7% for XEC according to genomic sequencing.

All subvariants remain under close surveillance by the ministry to enable proactive responses should outbreaks occur.

The Health Ministry and Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre maintain alert status without taking the current situation lightly.

Authorities aim to avoid public panic while urging symptomatic individuals to seek immediate medical treatment.

Most cases involve common respiratory symptoms without unusual or severe signs and no major outbreaks have been reported.

Regarding a recent altercation in Shah Alam involving smoking near a pregnant woman, Dzulkefly noted the police investigation.

Smokers must respect laws ensuring their smoke does not affect vulnerable groups including pregnant women, children and the elderly.

The incident occurred when a man reportedly fought a couple after being reprimanded for smoking at a Section 7 restaurant.

Police arrested the 49-year-old suspect last Thursday at Persiaran Kayangan upon his return from Thailand. – Bernama