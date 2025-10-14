Malaysia not invited to Gaza peace summit due to conditional support stance

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia was excluded from the Gaza peace plan summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt due to its position of conditional support for the initiative.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan explained that Malaysia was viewed as offering qualified backing rather than indiscriminate endorsement.

“We support the peace agreement, but with clarification on our stance, and not supporting it blindly,“ he told reporters during a press conference at the Concorde Club.

Mohamad said Malaysia had expressed its position through an explanation of vote in the New York Declaration last July.

“By explanation of vote – that is our position on the Palestinian struggle,“ he added.

The minister elaborated that Malaysia’s conditional support centers on key principles for Palestine.

These include establishing an independent Palestinian state and ensuring Palestinians’ right of return to their homeland.

Malaysia also insists on borders according to pre-1967 lines and designating East Jerusalem as the capital.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had earlier stated Malaysia supports the US peace plan as reconciliation efforts are crucial to end Gaza killings and destruction.

According to Anadolu Ajansi, over 20 world leaders attended the summit co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect last Friday under Trump’s 20-point plan to end Israel’s two-year war in the region.

The press conference was chaired by Bernama Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai with Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj also present.

