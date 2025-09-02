Malaysia prioritises local interests in skilled labour management says DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia consistently prioritises its citizens’ interests when managing skilled labour within the country according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He emphasised that this approach must balance the necessity for international expertise in strategic sectors to support national development.

Proper coordination ensures economic stability, technological advancement, and enhanced global competitiveness for Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that Malaysia can cultivate more high-quality local talent to reduce long-term foreign labour dependency.

He shared these remarks in a Facebook post following his chairmanship of a Special Expatriate Coordination Meeting in Putrajaya. – Bernama