Malaysia receives 14 UAVs and seven rescue boats from Japan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has received 14 unmanned aerial vehicles and seven rescue boats from Japan under the Official Security Assistance initiative to strengthen defence cooperation between both nations.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed the army would receive six UAVs while the Royal Malaysian Navy would get another six units.

Two additional UAVs have been allocated to the Malaysian Armed Forces Cyber and Electronics Division for specialised operations.

Mohamed Khaled explained that Japan’s OSA initiative provides non-lethal defence equipment to partner countries as part of international security cooperation.

Malaysia joins the Philippines, Bangladesh and Fiji as recipients of Japanese security assistance this year through this programme.

The minister highlighted that Malaysia-Japan relations have expanded beyond traditional areas into comprehensive defence partnerships.

Both nations share the belief that regional stability in Southeast Asia benefits local populations and contributes to global wellbeing.

Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Noriyuki Shikata and Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan attended the equipment handover ceremony.

The Japanese-made defence equipment carries a total value of 12.63 million ringgit under an asset acceptance agreement signed in 2023.

The agreement between the Malaysian government and Japan International Cooperation System also includes two road-cleaning lorries currently in the tender stage.

Ambassador Shikata stated Malaysia was selected among the initial OSA recipients due to its strategic location near the South China Sea and Straits of Melaka.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening capabilities amid major geopolitical shifts affecting the international community.

Proactive cooperation based on the rule of law remains essential for fostering peaceful and stable international environments.

The UAVs will enhance Malaysia’s coastal monitoring capabilities including operations in the South China Sea region.

This equipment will significantly improve intelligence gathering, surveillance operations and overall maritime security.

In a separate development, Mohamed Khaled welcomed the BUDI MADANI RON95 targeted subsidy initiative for military personnel starting this Saturday.

The early implementation allows the government to assess the subsidy’s impact before the public rollout on September 30.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced RON95 petrol would reduce to 1.99 ringgit per litre from 2.05 ringgit under the BUDI95 initiative.

Malaysian citizens qualify for up to 300 litres of subsidised petrol monthly while non-citizens and large companies pay the unsubsidised 2.60 ringgit rate. – Bernama