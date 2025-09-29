Malaysia reopens embassy in Addis Ababa to strengthen Ethiopia ties

KUALA LUMPUR: The Embassy of Malaysia in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has officially resumed operations effective September 23.

The Foreign Ministry said the reopening underscores Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Ethiopia.

It serves as a catalyst for exploring new cooperation opportunities in various areas of mutual interest.

Particular focus will be on trade, investment, and people-to-people relations.

The reopening will also offer opportunities for Malaysia to bolster relations with the African Union.

Addis Ababa serves as the seat of the African Union.

The embassy currently operates at a temporary location at Sheraton Addis Hotel.

The address is P.O. Box 6002, Taitu St., Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Contact can be made at +251 115171717 extension 349.

Alternatively, email inquiries can be sent to mwaddisababa@kln.gov.my. – Bernama