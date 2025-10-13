Malaysia’s disaster management gains global recognition, says Ahmad Zahid

JERANTUT: Malaysia has emerged as a global benchmark in disaster management after a decade of structured training, inter-agency collaboration and strategic leadership.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this achievement resulted from collective efforts, particularly by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

“What’s even more impressive is that Malaysia’s capabilities are now recognised internationally, and even Russia has come to learn from us,“ he said at the National Preparedness Month 2025 launch here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the Central Disaster Management Committee, noted NADMA has actively participated in numerous global humanitarian missions.

Themed “Sentiasa Siaga, Bencana Terjaga”, the campaign reflects the government’s commitment to fostering continuous public awareness and preparedness.

He described the campaign as a platform to unify all national machinery levels under a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

“I believe the government and the people must move in tandem, because true preparedness doesn’t live on paper,“ he stated.

Marking its 10th anniversary, NADMA continues to spearhead national disaster management with structured, focused and effective government responses.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted NADMA’s transformation from reactive to proactive disaster management over the past decade.

He shared details about the planned Permanent Disaster Relief Centre in Jerantut, equipped with family spaces, kitchens and early warning systems.

The centre will ensure fast, organised and efficient aid deployment through modern emergency operations plans.

The government plans to build at least one such centre in each state as a long-term flood risk management strategy.

“Until now, we’ve relied on classrooms and school halls, which lack adequate facilities,“ he explained.

The MADANI Government is committed to building proper centres with complete infrastructure for community use outside flood seasons.

The event featured community activities including Rehlah Perdana MADANI Siaga and disaster response equipment exhibitions. – Bernama