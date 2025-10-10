Malaysia’s foreign policy need to be proactive and pragmatic: ISIS chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: It is in Malaysia’s best interest to shape its foreign policy in line with its aspirations to climb higher in the global competitiveness index, while remaining true to its basic principles.

Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Faiz Abdullah, the chairman of the Institute of Strategic & International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia, said that geostrategically, Malaysia needs to maintain relations on an even keel without appearing to deviate from its basic principles.

He asserted the importance of striking a balance between pursuing strategic diplomacy and ensuring that Malaysia is not wholly dependent on any parties.

Thus, he emphasised that Malaysia should focus on developing a long-term strategic foreign policy.

“Our positions on humanitarian issues remain but our position on the importance on geoeconomic flexibility needs to continue expanding,” he said during a discussion at the launch of his book “Strategic Shift: Preparing Malaysia for a Turbulent Future”, yesterday.

He stated that as Malaysia is a hub for many multinationals in the semiconductor sector, it needs to engage with foreign countries on business issues that impact its growth.

“We must continue to reach out and connect to regions that we can be aligned with such as the ASEAN dialogue partners, Japan and South Korea,” he said.

Faiz said Malaysia, as a trading nation, needs to diversify and open up as many options as possible, geo-economically.

He noted that Malaysia has already punched its weight as a global middle power in diplomacy.

“We already achieved what we can when it comes to brokering for a ceasefire in the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict,” he noted.

Thus, its long-term approach to foreign policy, he stated, must be proactive and pragmatic in achieving its aspirations and other prevailing issues - Bernama