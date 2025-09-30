Malaysia’s non-employment injury scheme to benefit all workers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s move to extend social security coverage to non-employment injuries has been welcomed as a long-awaited measure that will benefit all Malaysians.

Social protection advocate Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye stated that accidents and injuries can occur anytime and anywhere, not only at the workplace.

He emphasised that workers need protection beyond regular working hours in today’s fast-paced world.

Lee noted that road accidents, slips, falls, and other unforeseen incidents can cause serious harm and leave families vulnerable without adequate protection.

He was responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement about the upcoming Non-Employment Injury Scheme.

This scheme addresses the growing prevalence of flexible and remote work arrangements.

Anwar stated it is part of efforts to strengthen the legal framework for worker protection beyond standard hours.

Lee affirmed that round-the-clock coverage will provide workers with assurance that their welfare is safeguarded.

He stressed this is crucial as workers are the backbone of Malaysia’s economy.

Their safety and well-being must always be a national priority according to Lee.

Extending protection to non-employment injuries will move Malaysia towards a more comprehensive social security system.

Lee added this initiative will strengthen the safety net for workers and reduce financial hardship for families.

He called on all stakeholders including the government, employers and employees to support this initiative.

Lee urged collective effort to ensure every worker is protected 24 hours a day. – Bernama