Malaysia secures RM24.45 billion in potential trade and investments at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA: Malaysia concluded its six-month participation at Expo 2025 Osaka by securing RM24.45 billion in potential trade and investments.

The achievement exceeded the original target of RM13 billion by 188 percent according to Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob.

He stated the RM24.45 billion comprised RM5.62 billion in potential exports and RM12.79 billion in potential investments from 1,555 business meetings.

“It also includes RM6.04 billion from more than 70 memoranda of understanding, agreements and cooperation signed,” he said at the Malaysia Pavilion’s closing ceremony.

Hairil Bahri noted the agreements focused on high-impact sectors including semiconductors, renewable energy and green technology, environmental sustainability, agriculture, and education and training.

“The signing of MoUs with Japanese counterparts demonstrates that the expo has directly facilitated stronger institutional linkages and future-oriented projects,” he explained.

Overall sectors such as green technology, construction and professional services, chemicals and chemical products, ICT and related services, and halal products contributed significantly to the total potential trade performance.

On visitor arrivals, Hairil Bahri reported the Malaysia Pavilion received a record-breaking 3.51 million visitors, far exceeding the initial target of 1.5 million.

“Based on our analysis, out of 5,327 respondents, 84 percent expressed interest in visiting Malaysia in the future,” he said.

He highlighted that Malaysia recorded 219,389 Japanese visitors as of July 2025, a 16.2 percent increase from 2024.

He expressed confidence that the positive momentum would continue, with Japanese tourists contributing significantly to Visit Malaysia’s 2026 target of 47 million visitors.

Expo 2025 Osaka was held over six months from April 13 to October 13, 2025.

The Malaysia Pavilion spanned 2,654.52 square metres across three floors with the theme “Weaving a Future in Harmony.”

The pavilion showcased Malaysia’s commitment to a sustainable, inclusive, and forward-looking future.

Also present at the closing ceremony were the Malaysian Ambassador to Japan Datuk Shahril Effendi Abd Ghany, MATRADE CEO Datuk Seri Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, and MIDA CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Sikh Abdul Majid. – Bernama