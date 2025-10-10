Malaysia seeks release of activists detained by Israel in Gaza mission

PUTRAJAYA: The government is actively pursuing efforts to secure the immediate and unconditional release of the nine Malaysian nationals and participants of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and Thousand Madleens To Gaza (TMTG) mission, who have been illegally detained by the Israeli regime since Oct 8.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement Thursday said efforts are also being undertaken through Malaysian embassies in Amman and Ankara, as well as through international legal teams to ensure consular access to the detained Malaysians, and their swift and safe repatriation to Malaysia.

The government is mobilising these efforts in cooperation with friendly countries, in particular Türkiye, it added.

“All nine Malaysians are reported to be in good health. The safety and welfare of all Malaysian citizens remain the utmost priority of the Government,” the statement read.

The FFC and TMTG humanitarian mission involved about 150 activists from 25 countries aboard nine ships, including the Conscience and Umm Saad, which were intercepted by Israeli forces on Oct 8 when they were less than 120 nautical miles from Gaza at 10.50 am Malaysian time.

The activists were reportedly detained at the Ketziot Prison in the Negev, Israel. – Bernama