Malaysia sends 20,000 Qur’an copies with Khmer translations to Cambodia

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has dispatched 20,000 copies of the Qur’an featuring Khmer translations to Cambodia in a significant effort to strengthen international Islamic propagation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar announced that this delivery was executed through the Nasyrul Quran Complex alongside Yayasan Restu and endowment contributors.

He stated that this initiative coincides with the Maulidur Rasul celebration and follows closely after Malaysia’s National Day, embodying the spirit of mercy to all creation.

“This effort represents a blessing shared across races and national boundaries, aligning with the true meaning of independence that liberates humanity from ignorance and oppression,“ he explained in an official statement.

Mohd Na’im revealed that Malaysia has now distributed a total of 420,000 Qur’an copies to various international destinations through these efforts.

He further announced plans to print an additional 230,000 copies by the end of 2025 for distribution to Germany, Nepal, Spain, Russia, Sweden, the United States, and countries across South America and Africa.

Malaysia has achieved the status of the world’s second-largest Qur’an printing centre through the Nasyrul Quran Complex, significantly strengthening its position as an international hub for Qur’an dissemination.

This achievement aligns perfectly with the MADANI Society aspirations championed by the Malaysian government, according to the minister.

Mohd Na’im expressed deep appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for serving as the driving force and ambassador for global Qur’an dissemination during his official international visits.

He extended gratitude to Yayasan Restu, JAKIM, Yayasan Wakaf Malaysia, endowment contributors, and strategic partners for their crucial roles in making this mission successful.

The minister concluded by expressing hope that this effort receives divine blessings and continues as an enduring charitable deed benefiting Muslims worldwide. – Bernama