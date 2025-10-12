Malaysia thanks Turkiye for safe return of nine activists from Israel

SEPANG: Malaysia has expressed its appreciation to Türkiye for its close cooperation in securing the release and safe return of nine Malaysian activists who were detained by Israel while taking part in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza mission on October 8.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan said that the close ties between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had enabled all the detained volunteers to be freed on October 10 and brought to Istanbul.

“Alhamdulillah, we are grateful to Allah SWT for the success of the mission to bring home the nine FFC and TMTG participants from Istanbul.”

“The Malaysian government also wishes to convey its deepest appreciation and thanks to friendly nations for their diplomatic support and cooperation,” he told a press conference after welcoming the arrival of the nine volunteers here.

He said the successful release of the volunteers reflected the Malaysian government’s continued commitment to safeguarding the safety and welfare of its citizens in line with the core value of Ihsan under the Malaysia MADANI framework.

Zulkifli added that the achievement was the result of concerted efforts by various ministries, departments and agencies including Humanitarian Care Malaysia which was directly and indirectly involved in ensuring the volunteers’ safe return.

He said the government would continue to work with full commitment and responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of Malaysians in all circumstances in accordance with both domestic and international law.

The activists departed Istanbul aboard Turkish Airlines flight TK60 at 1.40 am on Sunday and arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 4.01 pm.

The eight Malaysians aboard the Conscience were Malaysian delegation head Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin Mohd Ali, Dr Fauziah Mohd Hassan, Dr Hafiz Sulaiman, Dr Ili Syakira Mohd Suhaimi, Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh, Dr Noorhasyimah Ismail, Norsham Abu Bakar and Astro Awani journalist Syafik Shukri Abdul Jalil while another doctor Dr Maziah Muhammad was on board the Umm Saad. – Bernama