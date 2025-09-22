Malaysia to elevate defence ties with South Korea to strategic level

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will elevate its defence relationship with South Korea to a strategic and practical industry partnership, reflecting both nations’ commitment to peace and technological advancement.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that the bilateral partnership has reached a milestone with both countries agreeing to deepen defence and security cooperation.

“Malaysia is ready to learn from South Korea’s expertise, embrace technology transfer, and pursue co-development and co-production,“ he said during his keynote address at the Malaysia-Korea Third Defence Industry Cooperation Seminar.

Mohamed Khaled emphasised that Malaysia views South Korea as a trusted friend and capable partner with world-class defence capabilities spanning aerospace, surveillance, and cyber defence.

“Dialogue alone is not enough. This is the moment to act, from goodwill to outcome, from mere partnership to constructive progress,“ he added.

The minister highlighted that the defence partnership comes at a crucial time as global security threats expand beyond conventional domains into cyberspace and outer space.

“When we succeed, our collaboration will not only enhance our national security but also contribute to peace and stability in the wider region,“ Mohamed Khaled noted.

Malaysia is accelerating a government-to-government procurement agreement with South Korea, expected for Cabinet approval by October.

South Korea will become the second country after Turkiye to formalise such an exclusive procurement arrangement with Malaysia.

“Collaboration on defence procurement is just not about buying from you. It is also about your willingness to share, transfer and help build our companies and our industry,“ Mohamed Khaled stated.

The seminar attracted approximately 150 participants including officials, academics, and defence industry representatives from both nations.

Discussions focused on artificial intelligence policies and potential applications in defence, alongside opportunities for further bilateral cooperation.

More than 20 Malaysian defence companies participated alongside major South Korean defence firms, facilitating meaningful government-private sector exchanges. – Bernama