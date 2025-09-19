Malaysia to propose ASEAN Halal Council at October summit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will propose establishing an ASEAN Halal Council as a key agenda item during next month’s ASEAN Summit.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the council’s formation is crucial for developing the region’s substantial halal industry potential.

“The setting up of this council is one of the key agendas at the coming ASEAN Summit,“ he stated during a joint press conference with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted the regional halal market serves approximately 640 million people across ASEAN member nations.

Vietnam has expressed willingness to join the proposed council, which Malaysia and Indonesia are expected to co-lead.

Both countries discussed halal industry development during a 30-minute meeting preceding the press conference.

Malaysia offered assistance through certification by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and relevant training programmes.

The nations agreed to explore establishing a halal industrial park in Vietnam through new collaboration initiatives.

Existing cooperation already involves Jakim and four Vietnamese agencies for halal certification purposes.

Ahmad Zahid emphasized halal cooperation extends beyond food and beverages to pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and gelatin products.

Vietnam seeks to learn from Malaysia’s 51 years of experience in developing a comprehensive halal ecosystem.

Bilateral trade discussions also occurred, with Malaysia currently maintaining a positive trade balance with Vietnam.

Both parties will work on increasing Vietnamese halal product exports to Malaysian traders and consumers. – Bernama