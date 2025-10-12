Malaysian activist recalls brutal treatment by Israeli soldiers

SEPANG: Prof Emeritus Dr Mohd Alauddin Mohd Ali has described being tied up and dragged approximately 200 metres by two Israeli soldiers during his recent detention.

Mohd Alauddin reported that all nine Malaysian volunteers faced rough treatment from Israeli soldiers throughout their detention period.

“Two Israeli soldiers caught me, twisted my arms behind my back, and dragged me for about 200 metres,” he told reporters upon returning to Malaysia.

He added that soldiers forced him to kneel for one hour with his arms painfully restrained behind his back.

The activist described his detention location as essentially a pen during his ordeal with Zionist forces.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Thousand Madleens to Gaza mission involved approximately 150 activists from 25 countries across nine vessels.

Israeli forces intercepted the Conscience and Umm Saad vessels less than 120 nautical miles from Gaza last Wednesday.

Authorities transported the detained activists to Ashdod Port before transferring them to Ketziot Prison in Negev, Israel.

The eight Malaysians aboard the Conscience included delegation head Mohd Alauddin and seven other volunteers plus an Astro Awani journalist.

Dr Maziah Muhammad represented Malaysia aboard the separate Umm Saad vessel during the humanitarian mission.

The returning activists arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport aboard Turkish Airlines flight TK60 Sunday afternoon.

Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh emphasized they were ordinary activists continuing the global volunteers’ struggle against oppression.

“We are not heroes,” Mohd Afandi stated regarding their mission objectives and experiences.

He highlighted that their arrest in international waters represented a clear violation of international law.

Mohd Afandi expressed belief that the Palestinian issue would continue raising global awareness of Israeli atrocities.

Humanitarian Care Malaysia chairman Prof Datuk Seri Dr Kamal Nasharuddin Mustapha affirmed the Palestine liberation struggle would continue through various means.

Kamal Nasharuddin stated the mission succeeded by drawing worldwide attention to Gaza’s humanitarian situation despite not reaching its destination.

“Israel may detain the ships and imprison our activists, but the flotilla to Gaza will continue to sail,” he declared.

He emphasized that Israeli actions would not break the spirit of international solidarity with Palestine. – Bernama