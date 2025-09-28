Malaysian students in China urged to become cultural bridges

BEIJING: Malaysian students in China have been encouraged to act as cultural bridges to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to China Datuk Norman Muhamad described this as a golden opportunity for students to appreciate China’s civilisation and advancements.

He noted that students could gain valuable experience to prepare themselves for future industry demands.

“Students should share the positive values they learn with their peers back home,“ he said at the Orientation Programme for New Malaysian Students in China.

Norman advised students to safeguard their identity and personal safety while studying abroad.

He specifically warned against being enticed by offers of lucrative part-time jobs.

The embassy does not want students involved in unlawful activities like money laundering.

A total of 120 students attended the orientation event at the Malaysian Embassy on Sunday.

This represents a small portion of the 1,459 Malaysians who registered for higher education in China three weeks ago.

Attendees included 38 students in the Dual Degree in Railway Engineering programme between UMPSA and Beijing Jiaotong University.

Eight students are enrolled in the UMPSA–Tianjin University Dual Degree in Engineering and Chemical Technology.

Four students are pursuing a Bachelor’s in Business and Economics at Beijing Foreign Studies University.

Seventy recipients of various Chinese Scholarship Council awards also participated.

Beijing recorded the largest intake of new Malaysian students with 400 this year.

The city now hosts the highest concentration of Malaysian students in China.

Some 1,700 Malaysian students study in Beijing out of 5,735 nationwide. – Bernama