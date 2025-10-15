Malaysians with Singapore driving licences can apply for BUDI95 from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians holding Singapore driving licences can apply for the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) subsidy from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Transport, through the Road Transport Department (JPJ), will launch a dedicated website to facilitate applications.

Minister Anthony Loke said the initiative aims to assist Malaysians working in Singapore who are required to use Singapore-issued licences.

He specifically mentioned those in service sector roles such as bus drivers, support service personnel, and operational staff.

“The MOT acknowledges feedback from Malaysians employed in Singapore regarding the BUDI95 implementation, especially those in essential service roles,“ Loke told a press conference.

Applicants can access the new website at www.BUDI95lesenSG.jpj.gov.my.

Eligibility status can be checked after 14 days via the official portal www.budi95.gov.my.

All applications will be forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for review and approval.

To qualify, applicants must be Malaysian citizens holding a valid Singapore driving licence and possess a valid Singapore work permit.

“We hope this move will ease the process for Malaysians working in Singapore and ensure they are fairly considered under the national fuel subsidy programme,“ Loke said.

The minister stressed that the BUDI95 subsidy remains exclusively for vehicles registered in Malaysia.

Malaysians no longer working in Singapore may reapply for a Malaysian driving licence after cancelling their Singapore licence through existing procedures. – Bernama