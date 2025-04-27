Maldives President Muizzu undertakes first official visit to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: President of the Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu will undertake an official visit to Malaysia from April 27 to 30 to strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors.

This marks his first visit since assuming office on Nov 17, 2023.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry in a statement Sunday said Muizzu will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex on April 28, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Both leaders are expected to take stock of Malaysia–Maldives bilateral relations and explore further collaboration, particularly in trade and investment, the halal industry, education, tourism, and youth and sports.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, both leaders will witness the exchange of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) -Cooperation in the field of Tourism, Cooperation in the field of Sports and Cooperation in the field of Health - as well as two Exchange of Notes (EoN) in the areas of Diplomatic Training and the establishment of Bilateral Consultation between Malaysia and the Republic of Maldives.

The Prime Minister will also host an official luncheon in honour of the President at the Seri Perdana Complex.

On Tuesday, Muizzu will be conferred an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Islamic Leadership and Madani Development by the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

The honorary doctorate will be conferred by Her Royal Highness Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as the Constitutional Head of IIUM.

In conjunction with the conferment, he is scheduled to deliver a public lecture entitled “The Intellectual Renaissance: Unveiling the Scientific and Modern Developments of Islamic Civilisation”.

Muizzu will be accompanied by the Maldivian Cabinet ministers, including Foreign Minister Dr Abdulla Khaleel along with senior government officials.

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Maldives increased by 4.3 per cent to RM862.7 million (US$189 million) from RM827.3 million (US$180.9 million) in 2023.

The Maldives is Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner among South Asian countries.