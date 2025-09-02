Man arrested for shooting incident at Bestari Jaya temple ceremony

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a fifty five year old man in connection with a shooting incident during a prayer ceremony at a temple in Bestari Jaya.

Kuala Selangor District Police chief Superintendent Azaharudin Tajudin confirmed the fifty five year old local suspect was apprehended in Petaling Jaya at approximately eight pm yesterday.

His station received a report about the incident at three fifty pm yesterday after it went viral on social media platforms.

Investigations indicate the incident occurred around eleven thirty am when Hindu devotees were performing their annual prayers before the individual fired several shots into the air.

A police team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Selangor and Kuala Selangor police contingent headquarters detained the suspect in Petaling Jaya to assist with the investigation.

The suspect has been remanded for three days until September fourth under Section thirty nine of the Arms Act nineteen sixty.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Zuki or the Kuala Selangor police headquarters operations room. – Bernama