Man’s body found with injury marks by roadside in Klang

SHAH ALAM: A man’s body bearing multiple injury marks was discovered alongside Jalan Kempas Kiri in Kampung Perepat, Kapar, Klang during the early hours of today.

North Klang District Police Chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao confirmed that authorities received information about the body at 3.30 am.

Initial investigations revealed the deceased was a 33-year-old Malaysian man showing signs of physical trauma.

The body has been transported to the Forensic Unit of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for post-mortem examination.

Police have classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which pertains to murder.

Vijaya Rao urged members of the public with relevant information to contact Investigating Officer ASP Chua Chong Kheow or the North Klang District Police Headquarters.

The discovery gained attention after a Facebook post about the incident went viral earlier today. – Bernama