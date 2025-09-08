Massive floods submerge Sarawak’s Belaga district

BELAGA: Heavy rainfall in Sarawak’s central region has caused severe flooding in the Belaga district.

The non-stop downpour, which began last night and continued into the early hours of today, has led to a critical situation in the area.

PKR’s central leadership council member and senator,

Abun Sui Anyit raised concerns about the situation.

He confirmed that several longhouses and riverine settlements along the Ulu Sungai Belaga have been submerged.

“The most severely affected areas are those that have been cleared for logging and oil palm plantations.”

According to Abun, the intensity and suddenness of the floods highlight the urgent need to halt large-scale deforestation for logging and plantations.

Abun also said many settlements are reportedly under about a meter of water, and several rural roads and bridges are impassable due to raging floodwaters.

Locals have been advised to exercise caution due to the dangerous conditions for both land and river travel.