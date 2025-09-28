MCMC blocks Zionist propaganda in Malaysian cyberspace

SEPANG: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has taken preventive measures to ensure Zionist propaganda does not penetrate the nation’s cyberspace.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that MCMC is actively monitoring social media platform algorithms to block false or misleading content.

He confirmed the government has held engagement sessions with social media operators to convey Malaysia’s firm stance.

Fahmi emphasised that proactive engagement sends a clear signal about blocking Zionist regime propaganda algorithms.

Malaysia as a sovereign nation maintains the right to state its position according to the minister.

Social media platforms have reportedly agreed with the views conveyed by Malaysian authorities.

Fahmi elaborated on government firmness during meetings with TikTok regarding a former Israel Defence Forces trainer.

The appointment of someone who trained the IDF sends a poor message for the TikTok ecosystem.

Malaysian authorities have strongly stressed their concerns about this appointment.

Fahmi also reminded all parties not to fall victim to Zionist propaganda about Palestine.

He specifically warned about false claims regarding the Global Sumud Flotilla initiative.

Viral claims about Israeli commando attacks on flotilla ships are completely false according to the minister.

Such incidents have not occurred despite propaganda suggesting otherwise.

The minister urged continued vigilance against all Zionist regime propaganda efforts.

Malaysia remains committed to countering misleading narratives about Palestine.

The government will maintain its monitoring and blocking efforts against problematic content.

These measures protect Malaysian cyberspace from harmful foreign influence operations.

Ongoing engagement with social media platforms ensures alignment with national interests.

Malaysia’s position reflects its consistent foreign policy principles regarding Palestine. – Bernama