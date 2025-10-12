MCMC to implement PM’s directive on data security with Sovereign AI Cloud

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will immediately carry out the Prime Minister’s directive to strengthen the country’s data security through the Sovereign AI Cloud policy.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this implementation will occur with guidance from the National Security Council, the Digital Ministry and the Digital Department.

He stated this approach ensures more secure control and management of the country’s strategic data through the Sovereign AI Cloud framework.

Fahmi explained the policy considers recent changes in countries like the United States while strengthening Malaysia’s data security ecosystem.

He emphasised this initiative will protect classified information in accordance with the Official Secrets Act.

The minister made these comments after attending the Ministerial Forum on artificial intelligence’s impact on the future workforce.

This forum formed part of the Young Future Leaders Summit 2025 alongside Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Fahmi described the Sovereign AI Cloud as a key pillar in safeguarding government data from cyber threats.

He confirmed this system will ensure Malaysia’s digital governance remains fully sovereign.

Regarding the Education Ministry’s request about viral gang rape case videos, Fahmi said MCMC will issue an official statement.

He advised the public to exercise caution when sharing content on digital platforms about this sensitive matter.

Fahmi warned that content violating the Child Act, Communications and Multimedia Act or Penal Code could lead to legal action against disseminators.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek previously stated this action aimed to prevent further dissemination of the concerning video. – Bernama