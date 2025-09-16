MIHAS 2025 opens tomorrow as world’s largest halal exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia International Halal Showcase returns for its 21st edition at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre from 17 to 20 September 2025.

Organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, the event will be officially opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on 19 September.

Recognised as a significant platform for the halal sector, MIHAS 2025 features the theme “Pinnacle of Halal Excellence” with participation from 45,000 visitors and 2,400 booths.

Exhibitors and buyers from 80 countries will attend the showcase according to the trade promotion agency’s statement.

The four-day event provides global businesses, policymakers, and industry leaders opportunities for deals and collaboration through multiple components.

These components include an exhibition, incoming specialised buying mission, Knowledge Hub seminars, and an awards ceremony.

This year’s MIHAS invites trade visitors to a well-curated exhibition space highlighting various halal sectors.

Featured categories include halal food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and Islamic finance.

The showcase also presents fashion and lifestyle products, personal care, cosmetics, and Muslim-friendly tourism.

MIHAS 2025 serves as the trade component of the Global Halal Summit, underlining Malaysia’s commitment to advancing halal standards.

The event demonstrates the country’s dedication to innovation and transnational partnerships as the halal sector develops further.

Following MIHAS’s success in Dubai in 2024, this year introduces MIHAS@Shanghai from 5 to 10 November.

The Shanghai edition will be held in conjunction with the China International Import Expo.

Malaysian enterprises will benefit from a dedicated platform to present their products to the Chinese market.

China represents one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing halal consumer bases.

Through responsible partnerships and bilateral cooperation, MIHAS@Shanghai enables companies to strengthen global competitiveness.

A memorandum of understanding between MATRADE and the CIIE Bureau facilitates lasting business connections with buyers across East Asia.

MIHAS set a new benchmark in 2024 by recording sales of RM4.3 billion. – Bernama