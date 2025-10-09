Mindef developing official document on drone and anti-drone defence technology

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence is developing an official document on drone and anti-drone defence technology to reduce dependence on foreign systems and create a high-technology competitive defence industry ecosystem.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said the document is being prepared by the Science and Technology Research Institute for Defence in collaboration with the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security.

“The research includes the development of drones for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance purposes, involving prototypes for three types of aerial drones developed in collaboration with local industry partners,“ he said during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that this initiative emphasises technology development based on local expertise to ensure self-reliance and stimulate the growth of the national defence industry.

Adly was responding to a question from Datuk Larry Soon @ Larry Sng Wei Shien who asked whether the government had invested in efforts to modernise military assets particularly in drone and laser equipment acquisition for national defence.

The government is procuring ANKA Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial System drones manufactured by Turkish Aerospace Industries as part of comprehensive modernisation efforts.

This procurement aims to strengthen intelligence, surveillance and long-range reconnaissance capabilities particularly within the Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea.

In his reply to a supplementary question from Commander Nordin Ahmad Ismail on veteran involvement in research and development projects, Adly confirmed the government intends to engage veterans in the defence sector.

“There is indeed a policy to involve nearly 30% of our veterans in the defence industry as the government has invested significantly in developing their expertise,“ he said.

He emphasised that allowing veteran expertise to end with retirement would be a loss to the country, making their continued utilisation essential for national defence development. – Bernama